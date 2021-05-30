Post News
My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 –El-Rufai
The Punch
- My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 –El-Rufai
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
‘How My Wives Ran Away After One Governor Infected Me With COVID-19’ – El-Rufai
Information Nigeria:
My Wives Ran Away After One Gov Infected Me With COVID-19 –El-Rufai
KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Wives Ran Away From Me After I Was Infected With COVID-19 - Gov. El-Rufai
Lailas News:
El-Rufai recounts how his wives ran away after he contracted COVID-19
Naija News:
My Wives Ran Away After One Gov Infected Me With COVID-19 – El-Rufai
Within Nigeria:
El-Rufai recounts how his wives ran away after a governor infected him with COVID-19
More Picks
1
Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
3
Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
6
Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
7
Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
8
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
9
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 –El-Rufai -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
