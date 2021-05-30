Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army discharges 3,040 soldiers over hard drugs, murder, rape, cowardice in combat
News photo Vanguard News  - Authorities of the Nigerian Army have Ordered the dismissal (discharge) of 3,040 soldiers from service for various offences including the use and possession of hard drugs, involvement in rape cases, going on AWOL and perpetrating Murder.

1 Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 ­–El-Rufai - The Punch, 16 hours ago
