Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records 31 new cases
Premium Times  - The new infections recorded have, however, raised the total number of infections in the country to 166,285.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 31 new Covid-19 cases, 166,285 total cases National Accord:
Nigeria records 31 new Covid-19 cases, 166,285 total cases
Nigeria Records 31 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 166,285 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 31 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 166,285
Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (28 May 2021) Pulse Nigeria:
Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (28 May 2021)
Nigeria Records 31 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 31 New COVID-19 Cases
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 31 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections


   More Picks
1 Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 ­–El-Rufai - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info