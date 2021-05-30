Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army Vows To Crush Boko Haram, IPOB
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to riding the country of criminal elements and has vowed to crush Boko Haram terrorists and members of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army Vows to Crush Boko Haram, IPOB Signal:
Army Vows to Crush Boko Haram, IPOB
Nigerian Army reiterates to crush IPOB and Boko Haram members News Wire NGR:
Nigerian Army reiterates to crush IPOB and Boko Haram members
Army Vows To Crush Boko Haram, IPOB Benco News:
Army Vows To Crush Boko Haram, IPOB
We Will Crush IPOB, Boko Haram Very Soon — Army Vows Newzandar News:
We Will Crush IPOB, Boko Haram Very Soon — Army Vows


   More Picks
1 Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 ­–El-Rufai - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info