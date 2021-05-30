Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nasarawa State House of Assembly member, Ismail Danbaba abducted in Kaduna
News photo Vanguard News  - A member representing Nasarawa Central in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ismail  Danbaba, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nasarawa lawmaker abducted by gunmen The Punch:
Nasarawa lawmaker abducted by gunmen
Gunmen abduct lawmaker in Nasarawa The Sun:
Gunmen abduct lawmaker in Nasarawa
Nasarawa lawmaker abducted by gunmen The Eagle Online:
Nasarawa lawmaker abducted by gunmen
Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Lawmaker, Suleiman Danbaba Ismail KOKO TV Nigeria:
Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Lawmaker, Suleiman Danbaba Ismail
Nasarawa lawmaker Ismail Danbaba abducted PM News:
Nasarawa lawmaker Ismail Danbaba abducted
Nasarawa Lawmaker, Ismail Danbaba Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen Naija News:
Nasarawa Lawmaker, Ismail Danbaba Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen


   More Picks
1 Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 God Has Anointed Tinubu As Next President, Says Bishop - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 7,600 - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 How six bandits killed Jonathan's ex-aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo - Police - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Ebuka: Rudeboy, Mr P should end their feud after Chelsea's Champions League win - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger - Lailas News, 8 hours ago
7 IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak over Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home order – Nigeria intelligence services - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is now the first African goalkeeper to win Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info