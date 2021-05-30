Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Chelsea Fans Hold Church Thanksgiving Following Champions League Triumph
News Break  - Fans of Chelsea Football Club in Nigeria on Sunday held a thanksgiving in various churches on Sunday to celebrate the club’s triumph in the UEFA Champions League Final. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the encounter in the first half to give Chelsea ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea fans doing thanksgiving in church to celebrate their Champions League victory . @oyogist . Oyo Gist:
Chelsea fans doing thanksgiving in church to celebrate their Champions League victory . @oyogist .
Fans celebrating Chelsea Lailas News:
Fans celebrating Chelsea's victory.
Chelsea fans celebrate their UCL victory in church. Instablog 9ja:
Chelsea fans celebrate their UCL victory in church.
How Chelsea outfoxed Manchester City to claim UEFA Champions League 1st for Credible News:
How Chelsea outfoxed Manchester City to claim UEFA Champions League
Viral Video of Chelsea Fans celebrating Champions League Victory Luci Post:
Viral Video of Chelsea Fans celebrating Champions League Victory
Nigerian Church Holds Thanksgiving Service For Chelsea Fans After Winning #ChampionsLeague The Genius Media:
Nigerian Church Holds Thanksgiving Service For Chelsea Fans After Winning #ChampionsLeague
Chelsea fans doing their thanksgiving in church today 😂😂😩 Gist Reel:
Chelsea fans doing their thanksgiving in church today 😂😂😩


   More Picks
1 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
3 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info