Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor arrested for allegedly sodomizing pupils in Uganda
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A pastor and headteacher of Real Infant Primary School at Wakiso district in Kampala, Uganda, has been accused of sodomising six pupils between 2016 and 2019.

 

The suspect, Mpagi

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pastor arrested for allegedly sodomizing pupils in Uganda Within Nigeria:
Pastor arrested for allegedly sodomizing pupils in Uganda
Pastor arrested for allegedly sodomizing pupils in Uganda Monte Oz Live:
Pastor arrested for allegedly sodomizing pupils in Uganda
Pastor arrested for allegedly Sodomising Pupils in Uganda Luci Post:
Pastor arrested for allegedly Sodomising Pupils in Uganda
Pastor And Headteacher In Trouble For Allegedly Sodomizing Pupils Fresh Reporters:
Pastor And Headteacher In Trouble For Allegedly Sodomizing Pupils
Shock As Pastor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing Six Schoolchildren Republican Nigeria:
Shock As Pastor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing Six Schoolchildren
Shock As Pastor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing Six Schoolchildren Tori News:
Shock As Pastor Gets Arrested For Allegedly Sodomizing Six Schoolchildren


   More Picks
1 Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 God Has Anointed Tinubu As Next President, Says Bishop - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 7,600 - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 How six bandits killed Jonathan's ex-aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo - Police - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Ebuka: Rudeboy, Mr P should end their feud after Chelsea's Champions League win - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger - Lailas News, 8 hours ago
7 IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak over Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home order – Nigeria intelligence services - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is now the first African goalkeeper to win Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info