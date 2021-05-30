Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boundary Commission refutes reports of Cameroon annexing Adamawa, Borno territories
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has stated that the rumour trending that the Republic of Cameroon is demanding more territories from Nigeria in Adamawa and Borno parts of the country is not true.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

