Tension In Ogun As Yoruba Nation Agitators Clash With Customs Operatives

But, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service manning the border ... Sahara Reporters - There was tension on Saturday in Idi-Iroko in the Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State when some Yoruba Nation agitators stormed the area in a bid to open the land border.But, operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service manning the border ...



News Credibility Score: 99%