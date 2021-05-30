Post News
News at a Glance
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Diehard Nigerian Chelsea fans held a thanksgiving service today May 30th in a church to celebrate the club winning the UEFA Cup last night.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Diehard Nigerian Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Lailas News:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate winning UEFA Champions League last night.
The Dabigal Blog:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving to celebrate UEFA win (video)
My Celebrity & I:
Diehard Chelsea Fans hold Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate Club for Winning UEFA Cup
Gidi Feed:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup last night cc @Gidi_Traffic
Luci Post:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Dee Reporters:
Staunch Chelsea Supporter Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League [Video]
Monte Oz Live:
VIDEO: Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup
Studio CB55:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Gist 36:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Tori News:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
More Picks
1
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
God Has Anointed Tinubu As Next President, Says Bishop -
Information Nigeria,
11 hours ago
3
COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 7,600 -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
How six bandits killed Jonathan's ex-aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo - Police -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
Ebuka: Rudeboy, Mr P should end their feud after Chelsea's Champions League win -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
6
Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger -
Lailas News,
8 hours ago
7
IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak over Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home order – Nigeria intelligence services -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is now the first African goalkeeper to win Champions League -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri -
Legit,
17 hours ago
