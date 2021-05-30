Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti
The General Overseer and Primate of Christ Revelation Church of God , Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti said God revealed to him Read More >>
...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop The Nation:
God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop
God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop The Eagle Online:
God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop
God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” The Dabigal Blog:
God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria”
God has anointed Tinubu as next President - Bishop Ayodeji Instablog 9ja:
God has anointed Tinubu as next President - Bishop Ayodeji
God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop Republican Nigeria:
God has anointed Tinubu as next President, says Bishop
God Anointed Bola Tinubu To Become Next President In Nigeria – Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti Kanyi Daily:
God Anointed Bola Tinubu To Become Next President In Nigeria – Bishop Ayodeji Ipinmoroti
JUST IN!!God showed me, Tinubu is next Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News:
JUST IN!!God showed me, Tinubu is next Nigeria's president
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President – Bishop Declares Edujandon:
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President – Bishop Declares
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President Gist 36:
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President
Bola Tinubu, Chosen By God To Be Nigeria’s Next President – Bishop Ipinmoroti Naija on Point:
Bola Tinubu, Chosen By God To Be Nigeria’s Next President – Bishop Ipinmoroti
Bola Tinubu, Chosen By God To Be Nigeria’s Next President – Bishop Ipinmoroti Newzandar News:
Bola Tinubu, Chosen By God To Be Nigeria’s Next President – Bishop Ipinmoroti
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President - Bishop Declares Tori News:
God Has Anointed Tinubu As The Next President - Bishop Declares


   More Picks
1 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
3 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info