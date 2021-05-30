Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


National Assembly assures timely completion of Lagos road projects
News photo The Eagle Online  - Kabir said, during the inspection tour of roads in Lagos on Sunday as part of oversight of projects in the South West, the state deserved more roads because of its importance to the economy of Nigeria and West Africa.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects The Guardian:
NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects
NASS Assures Timely Completion Of Lagos Road Projects Independent:
NASS Assures Timely Completion Of Lagos Road Projects
NASS Assures Timely Completion Of Lagos Road Projects The Street Journal:
NASS Assures Timely Completion Of Lagos Road Projects
NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects Prompt News:
NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects
NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects News Diary Online:
NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects


   More Picks
1 Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 God Has Anointed Tinubu As Next President, Says Bishop - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 7,600 - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 How six bandits killed Jonathan's ex-aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo - Police - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Ebuka: Rudeboy, Mr P should end their feud after Chelsea's Champions League win - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger - Lailas News, 8 hours ago
7 IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak over Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home order – Nigeria intelligence services - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is now the first African goalkeeper to win Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info