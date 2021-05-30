Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Group Sales Marketing Director, Dangote cement, Rabiu Umar said at an interactive session with Building and Industry Professionals in Kano, on Thursday

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote Increases Capacity To Boost Product Supply Leadership:
Dangote Increases Capacity To Boost Product Supply
Dangote Cement Increases Capacity, Promises More Supply This Day:
Dangote Cement Increases Capacity, Promises More Supply
Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply The Sun:
Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply
Dangote Cement assures customers of more supply PM News:
Dangote Cement assures customers of more supply
Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply The News:
Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply
Dangote Increases Capacity, Assures Of More Supply Inside Business Nigeria:
Dangote Increases Capacity, Assures Of More Supply


   More Picks
1 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
3 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info