News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu
Channels Television
- Over 90 bodies have so far been recovered from River Niger in Warrah, in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State where an overloaded boat with more than 100 passengers capsized.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Kebbi Boat Mishap, A National Tragedy – Masari
The Nation:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
Daily Post:
Kebbi boat mishap, a national disaster – Masari condoles with Bagudu
Independent:
81 Bodies Recovered From Kebbi Boat Mishap — Gov. Bagudu
Daily Nigerian:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
The News Guru:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
The News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
News Diary Online:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Bagudu says 81 bodies have been recovered from Kebbi boat mishap
PM News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
The Eagle Online:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Governor Bagudu
Prompt News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
Ladun Liadi Blog:
81 bodies recovered so far from Kebbi boat mishap
Naija News:
Bodies Of 81 People Recovered From Kebbi State Boat Mishap
AutoReport NG:
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu – AutoReportNG
More Picks
1
Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." -
Gboah,
6 hours ago
2
COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 -
The Info Stride,
15 hours ago
3
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
4
Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
8 hours ago
6
Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug -
Legit,
6 hours ago
8
No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
