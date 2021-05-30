Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu
News photo Channels Television  - Over 90 bodies have so far been recovered from River Niger in Warrah, in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State where an overloaded boat with more than 100 passengers capsized.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kebbi Boat Mishap, A National Tragedy – Masari Leadership:
Kebbi Boat Mishap, A National Tragedy – Masari
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu The Nation:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
Kebbi boat mishap, a national disaster – Masari condoles with Bagudu Daily Post:
Kebbi boat mishap, a national disaster – Masari condoles with Bagudu
81 Bodies Recovered From Kebbi Boat Mishap — Gov. Bagudu Independent:
81 Bodies Recovered From Kebbi Boat Mishap — Gov. Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu Daily Nigerian:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu The News Guru:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu The News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu News Diary Online:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
Gov Bagudu says 81 bodies have been recovered from Kebbi boat mishap Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Bagudu says 81 bodies have been recovered from Kebbi boat mishap
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu PM News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Governor Bagudu The Eagle Online:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Governor Bagudu
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu Prompt News:
81 bodies recovered from Kebbi boat mishap – Gov. Bagudu
81 bodies recovered so far from Kebbi boat mishap Ladun Liadi Blog:
81 bodies recovered so far from Kebbi boat mishap
Bodies Of 81 People Recovered From Kebbi State Boat Mishap Naija News:
Bodies Of 81 People Recovered From Kebbi State Boat Mishap
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu – AutoReportNG AutoReport NG:
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu – AutoReportNG


   More Picks
1 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
3 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
6 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info