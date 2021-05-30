Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Bandits Invade Niger Community, Kill Two, Kidnap Several Islamic School Children
News photo This Day  - By Laleye Dipo Bandits, again on Sunday, invaded Tegina town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing two people, while many children in an Islamic school were kidnapped.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Bandits demand N50m for kidnapped victims in Niger The Nation:
Bandits demand N50m for kidnapped victims in Niger
‘Many children’ abducted as bandits attack Islamic school in Niger The Cable:
‘Many children’ abducted as bandits attack Islamic school in Niger
Again, Bandits Invade Niger Community, Kill Two, Kidnap Several Islamic School Children The Nigeria Lawyer:
Again, Bandits Invade Niger Community, Kill Two, Kidnap Several Islamic School Children
Bandits demand N50m for kidnapped victims in Niger Republican Nigeria:
Bandits demand N50m for kidnapped victims in Niger


