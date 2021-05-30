Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Angry residents burn emir's palace during protest over insecurity
Premium Times
- The protesters reportedly deposited in the emir's palace the corpses of persons killed by gunmen
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: Angry residents of Zurmi communities in Zamfara set home of their Emir ablaze in protest over insecurity.
Lailas News:
Angry residents burn Zamfara Emir’s palace during protest over insecurity
Republican Nigeria:
Tension As Angry Residents Burn Zamfara Emir’s Palace During Protest Over Insecurity
Luci Post:
Angry residents burn Zamfara Emir’s palace during protest over insecurity
Effiezy:
Insecurity: Angry residents burn Zamfara Emir’s Palace
Tori News:
Tension As Angry Residents Burn Zamfara Emir’s Palace During Protest Over Insecurity
More Picks
1
Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." -
Gboah,
6 hours ago
2
COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 -
The Info Stride,
15 hours ago
3
Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
4
Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
5
UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
8 hours ago
6
Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug -
Legit,
6 hours ago
8
No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti -
Lailas News,
21 hours ago
