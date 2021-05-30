Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger
News photo Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger
Over 200 students of an Islamic school located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have Read More >>
Over 200 Islamic school students ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBC Africa:
Nigeria school abduction: Gunmen kidnap students in Niger state
Niger Abduction: 11 Students Released By Gunmen Channels Television:
Niger Abduction: 11 Students Released By Gunmen
Gunmen Kidnap Over 200 Islamic School Students In Niger State KOKO TV Nigeria:
Gunmen Kidnap Over 200 Islamic School Students In Niger State
Hundreds of students feared abducted in Niger PM News:
Hundreds of students feared abducted in Niger
Over 200 Islamic School Students Kidnapped In Niger State Republican Nigeria:
Over 200 Islamic School Students Kidnapped In Niger State
Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger Luci Post:
Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger
Hundred of Students Missing As Gunmen Attack Islamiyya School In Niger NPO Reports:
Hundred of Students Missing As Gunmen Attack Islamiyya School In Niger
Over 200 Islamic School Students Kidnapped In Niger State Tori News:
Over 200 Islamic School Students Kidnapped In Niger State


   More Picks
1 Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 God Has Anointed Tinubu As Next President, Says Bishop - Information Nigeria, 11 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 7,600 - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 How six bandits killed Jonathan's ex-aide Ahmed Gulak in Imo - Police - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Ebuka: Rudeboy, Mr P should end their feud after Chelsea's Champions League win - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger - Lailas News, 8 hours ago
7 IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak over Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home order – Nigeria intelligence services - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is now the first African goalkeeper to win Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Gulak, shot dead in Owerri - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info