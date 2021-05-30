Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger

Over 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in Niger

Over 200 students of an Islamic school located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have Read More >>

Over 200 Islamic school students ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogOver 200 Islamic school students kidnapped in NigerOver 200 students of an Islamic school located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have Read More >>Over 200 Islamic school students ...



News Credibility Score: 99%