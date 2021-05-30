Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt’s N200bn facility for social housing ready for disbursement — Presidency
Daily Nigerian  - The Presidency says the N200 billion facility earmarked for the Federal Government’s  Social Housing Scheme was ready to commence disbursement for the project

17 hours ago
