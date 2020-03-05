Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021
The Info Stride  - Nigeria COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below: Confirmed Cases: 166,315 Discharged Cases: 156,558 Death: 2,071 30 new cases reported across the states listed ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

