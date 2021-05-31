Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
News photo YNaija  - Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: UniAbuja expels 46 ...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks for FG The Nation:
Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks for FG
1 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
3 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
4 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
