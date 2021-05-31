Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo police identify killers of Ahmed Gulak as IPOB/ESN members; kill the six assailants in a gunbattle (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Imo state police command says it has neutralized the suspected killers of former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak.

 

Ahmed was murdered while on his way to the airport in Owerri, Imo

1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 14 hours ago
3 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
