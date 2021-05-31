Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fear as herders flee to the south-east and infiltrate Benue settlements
News photo Daily Times  - Fulani herdsmen that were previously grazing in Nigeria’s south-east have reportedly evacuated the region and are now settling in Ogbadibo, Okpokwu, Ado, and other local government areas in Benue State. The invasion could be linked to the ongoing ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fear as herdsmen flee South East, invade Benue communities Daily Post:
Fear as herdsmen flee South East, invade Benue communities
Panic as herdsmen flee South East, invade Benue communities Nigerian Eye:
Panic as herdsmen flee South East, invade Benue communities
Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities Inside Business Nigeria:
Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities
Panic as fleeing herdsmen invade Benue communities PM News:
Panic as fleeing herdsmen invade Benue communities
Fear As Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities Infotrust News:
Fear As Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities
Fear As Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities Tori News:
Fear As Herdsmen Flee South East, Invade Benue Communities


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
3 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
4 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info