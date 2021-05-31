Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons
Yaba Left Online  - Actor, Samuel Ajibola popularly know as Spiff in “The Johnson’s”, has reacted to claims that his wife made him quit his role on the series.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Marriage Didn’t Make Me Quit My Role On “The Johnsons” – Spiff KOKO TV Nigeria:
Marriage Didn’t Make Me Quit My Role On “The Johnsons” – Spiff
"My wife was very supportive of my decision to Quit the Johnsons Oyo Gist:
"My wife was very supportive of my decision to Quit the Johnsons' - Actor, Samuel Ajibola (SPIFF) opens up
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons Luci Post:
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons Naija Parrot:
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons Republican Nigeria:
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of “Spiff” in the Johnsons
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of "Spiff" in the Johnsons Gist Reel:
Samuel Ajibola reacts to claims that his wife instigated him dumping the character of "Spiff" in the Johnsons


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 14 hours ago
3 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info