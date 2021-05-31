Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral
News photo Legit  - A popular video showing fans of Chelsea celebrating has stirred massive reactions on social media. People said that they should not have taken it to church.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Chelsea Gboah:
Chelsea's Die Hard Fans Hold Thankgiving Service To Celebrate The Club's UEFA Cup Victory (Video)
Diehard Nigerian Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Diehard Nigerian Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate winning UEFA Champions League last night. Lailas News:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate winning UEFA Champions League last night.
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving to celebrate UEFA win (video) The Dabigal Blog:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving to celebrate UEFA win (video)
Diehard Chelsea Fans hold Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate Club for Winning UEFA Cup My Celebrity & I:
Diehard Chelsea Fans hold Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate Club for Winning UEFA Cup
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup last night cc @Gidi_Traffic Gidi Feed:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup last night cc @Gidi_Traffic
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Champions League (Video) Luci Post:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Dee Reporters:
Staunch Chelsea Supporter Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League [Video]
VIDEO: Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup Monte Oz Live:
VIDEO: Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video) Studio CB55:
Diehard Chelsea fans hold thanksgiving service to celebrate club for winning UEFA Cup (video)
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video) Gist 36:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video) Tori News:
Wow! Diehard Chelsea Fans Hold Thanksgiving In Church To Celebrate For Winning UEFA Champions League (Video)


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy gifts Patoranking cash for birthday, singers share brotherly hug - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 6 hours ago
3 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
4 Kebbi Boat Mishap: Over 90 Bodies Recovered So Far – Governor Bagudu - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 Tompolo gives Buhari 7-day ultimatum to inaugurate NDDC board - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct. - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Update: Imo police describe killers of ex-presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as bandits, say he left hotel without any security escort - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 God has anointed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria” – Bishop Ipinmoroti - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info