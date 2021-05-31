Post News
News at a Glance
Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcoholic drinks in Bauchi
The Punch
- Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcoholic drinks in Bauchi
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcohol in Bauchi
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcoholic drinks in Bauchi (photos)
Nigerian Tribune:
Bauchi Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcoholic drinks
Within Nigeria:
Hisbah destroys 260 cartons of alcohol in Bauchi
Naija News:
Hisbah Seizes, Destroys 260 Cartons Of Alcoholic Drinks In Bauchi – [Photos]
Republican Nigeria:
Photos Of 260 Cartons Of Alcoholic Drinks Confiscated By Hisbah In Bauchi
Tori News:
Photos Of 260 Cartons Of Alcoholic Drinks Confiscated By Hisbah In Bauchi
More Picks
1
COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 -
The Info Stride,
23 hours ago
2
Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." -
Gboah,
14 hours ago
3
UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
9
How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
10
Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
