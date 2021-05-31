Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Officers Extort N100,000 From Man In Oyo For ‘Looking Too Fresh’ (Photo)
Republican Nigeria  - Rogue police officer Benjamin Ben   A young man has cried out after police officers extorted N100,000 from him because he was looking ‘too fresh’.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
.@PoliceNG Officers Extort N100,000 From Man In Oyo For ‘Looking Too Fresh’
Young man cries out after police extorted N100k from him for ‘looking too fresh’ Correct NG:
Young man cries out after police extorted N100k from him for ‘looking too fresh’
Oyo Man Cries Out After Police Extorted N100k From Him Because He Was Kanyi Daily:
Oyo Man Cries Out After Police Extorted N100k From Him Because He Was 'Looking Too Fresh'
Young man cries out after police extorted N100k from him for ‘looking too fresh’ Newzandar News:
Young man cries out after police extorted N100k from him for ‘looking too fresh’
Police Officers Extort N100,000 From Man In Oyo For ‘Looking Too Fresh’ (Photo) Tori News:
Police Officers Extort N100,000 From Man In Oyo For ‘Looking Too Fresh’ (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 21 hours ago
2 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 23 hours ago
3 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria is sliding to a failed state and into anarchy - Governor Ishaku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Danbatta Shares Experience on Regulatory Model for Nigeria’s Digital Inclusion - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info