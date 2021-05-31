Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] Daily Post - Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday, attacked and killed over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State. James Oche, the Local Government Area Chairman, confirmed this in a Facebook post on Monday, sharing videos and photos ...



News Credibility Score: 99%