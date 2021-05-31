'Super League rebels Juventus, Real Madrid and Barca have paralysed themselves' - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

|
COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride,
23 hours ago
2
Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah,
14 hours ago
3
UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija,
16 hours ago
4
Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit,
11 hours ago
5
Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
7
Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch,
12 hours ago
9
How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation,
8 hours ago
10
Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post,
4 hours ago