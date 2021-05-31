Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sowore: Attempt to change govt, treasonable, invitation to anarchy – Keyamo
News photo Daily Post  - Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said any attempt to change the government of the country other than through the ballot box

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sowore: Attempt to change govt before election treasonable – Keyamo The Punch:
Sowore: Attempt to change govt before election treasonable – Keyamo
#Sowore: Any attempt to change Buhari Vanguard News:
#Sowore: Any attempt to change Buhari's govt without constitutional means treasonable – Keyamo
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo Information Nigeria:
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo
‘Any attempt to change Buhari’s govt before election treasonable,’ Keyamo warns Sowore, others Ripples Nigeria:
‘Any attempt to change Buhari’s govt before election treasonable,’ Keyamo warns Sowore, others
Sowore: Attempt to Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo Signal:
Sowore: Attempt to Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable — Keyamo SAN The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable — Keyamo SAN
Sowore: Attempt to change govt before election treasonable – Keyamo ————- Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says any attempt to change the present government other than the ballot box... Nigerian Eye:
Sowore: Attempt to change govt before election treasonable – Keyamo ————- Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, says any attempt to change the present government other than the ballot box...
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo Naija News:
Sowore: Attempt To Change Govt Before Election Treasonable – Keyamo
#SitAtHome: Any Attempt To CHANGE A Govt Other Than Constitutional Means Is TREASONABLE – Keyamo The Genius Media:
#SitAtHome: Any Attempt To CHANGE A Govt Other Than Constitutional Means Is TREASONABLE – Keyamo
"Any Attempt To Change Govt Other Than Election Is Treasonable" – Keyamo Reacts To Sowore Tori News:
"Any Attempt To Change Govt Other Than Election Is Treasonable" – Keyamo Reacts To Sowore's Shooting


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 14 hours ago
3 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info