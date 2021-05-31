Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria is sliding to a failed state and into anarchy - Governor Ishaku
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Darius Ishaku has said that Nigeria is dangerously sliding into anarchy and becoming a failed state due to increased insecurity.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy – Governor Ishaku Channels Television:
Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy – Governor Ishaku
Insecurity: Nigeria sliding into anarchy – Gov Darius Ishaku Daily Post:
Insecurity: Nigeria sliding into anarchy – Gov Darius Ishaku
Nigeria Is Sliding To A Failed State And Into Anarchy – Governor Ishaku Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Is Sliding To A Failed State And Into Anarchy – Governor Ishaku
Nigeria sliding into anarchy, becoming a failed state – Governor Ishaku The News Guru:
Nigeria sliding into anarchy, becoming a failed state – Governor Ishaku
Nigeria is becoming a failed State – Ishaku PM News:
Nigeria is becoming a failed State – Ishaku
Salone:
Governor Ishaku Says – Nigeria is sliding to a failed state and into anarchy
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced Gist 36:
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced Republican Nigeria:
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced
Nigeria is becoming a failed State – Ishaku See Naija:
Nigeria is becoming a failed State – Ishaku
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced - Taraba Governor Warns Buhari Tori News:
Insecurity: Nigeria Sliding Into Anarchy, State Police Must Be Introduced - Taraba Governor Warns Buhari


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 14 hours ago
3 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info