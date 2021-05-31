Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security agencies labeling, arresting innocent youths as IPOB/ESN members – Human rights group
Daily Post  - A human rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has alleged that security agents have labelled and arrested scores of innocent Igbo youths as members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The group ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

