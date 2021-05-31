Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Governor Hope Uzodinma has described the murder of APC chieftain, Ahmed Gulak as a clear case of ‘Political Assassination’. The governor made this comment during a Press Conference on the unfortunate incident on Monday. Uzodinma expressed deep sadness ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gulak’s Death: A Clear Case Of Political Assassination – Gov Uzodinma Channels Television:
Gulak’s Death: A Clear Case Of Political Assassination – Gov Uzodinma
Gulak The Guardian:
Gulak's murder a 'clear case of political assassination' - Uzodinma
Daily Post:
'They will pay' - Uzodinma on murder of Gulak in Imo
Uzodimma: Gulak’s murder appears to be political assassination The Cable:
Uzodimma: Gulak’s murder appears to be political assassination
Gulak’s Death Is A Clear Case Of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma KOKO TV Nigeria:
Gulak’s Death Is A Clear Case Of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma
Gulak death is a clear case of political assassination - Uzodinma The News Guru:
Gulak death is a clear case of political assassination - Uzodinma
Hope Uzodimma says Gulak News Wire NGR:
Hope Uzodimma says Gulak's murder is 'a clear case of political assassination'
APC IMO STATE REACTS OVER THE GRUESOME MURDER OF AHMED GULAK Nigeria Breaking News:
APC IMO STATE REACTS OVER THE GRUESOME MURDER OF AHMED GULAK
Uzodinma: Why Gulak’s Murder Is A Case Of Political Assassination The New Diplomat:
Uzodinma: Why Gulak’s Murder Is A Case Of Political Assassination


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 166,315 confirmed cases and 2,071 recorded deaths as of 30th May 2021 - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." - Gboah, 14 hours ago
3 UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija, 16 hours ago
4 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 How 51-year-old Ibadan businessman was murdered, by Police - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info