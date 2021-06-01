Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Uche Ogbodo’s baby shower: Anita Joseph continues to lambaste Moyo Lawal
Legit
- Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, has continued to lambaste her colleague, Moyo Lawal, for not attending Uche Ogbodo's baby shower. Read more about this on Legit.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Moyo Lawal, Anita Joseph Spark Beef Over Uche Ogbodo’s Baby Shower
Pulse Nigeria:
Anita Joseph calls out Moyo Lawal for not showing up at Uche Ogbodo's baby shower
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Las Las Nobody Be God! Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Anita Joseph And Moyo Lawal’s Rift
Instablog 9ja:
Baby Shower: Actress Uche Ogbodo steps in as Anita Joseph and Moyo Lawal continue their fight [Swipe]
1st for Credible News:
Uche Ogbodo shades Moyo Lawal for missing her baby shower
Kemi Filani Blog:
“I still believe in love”, Moyo Lawal speaks out hours after she exchanged words with Anita Joseph over Uche Ogbodo’s baby shower
More Picks
1
President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board -
TVC News,
20 hours ago
2
IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike -
Legit,
6 hours ago
3
Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
6
Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
7
Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma -
Politics Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday -
Legit,
24 hours ago
9
42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
