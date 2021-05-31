Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Army will win all battles, we’re loyal to Buhari – Gen Yahaya
News photo Daily Post  - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, on Monday, addressed the Nigerian Army leadership in Abuja. The speech delivered to the Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders unveiled his vision.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How I’ll run Nigerian Army – COAS Yahaya Premium Times:
How I’ll run Nigerian Army – COAS Yahaya
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To President Buhari – Gen Yahaya Inside Business Nigeria:
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To President Buhari – Gen Yahaya
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To Buhari Gist 36:
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To Buhari
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To Buhari Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We’re Loyal To Buhari
“You can’t win all your battles” – Nnamdi Kanu tackles new Army chief, Yahaya Politics Nigeria:
“You can’t win all your battles” – Nnamdi Kanu tackles new Army chief, Yahaya
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We Tori News:
Nigerian Army Will Win All Battles, We're Loyal To Buhari - Gen Yahaya


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info