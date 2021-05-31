Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lukaku Wins Serie A MVP Prize, Ronaldo Scoops Best Striker
Channels Television  - Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku has won the Serie A best overall Most Valuable Player award for the 2020/2021 session after helping the Nerazzurri to their first league crown in 11 years. 

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cristiano Ronaldo awarded Serie A?s MVP Striker award Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cristiano Ronaldo awarded Serie A?s MVP Striker award
Lukaku Wins Serie A MVP Prize, Ronaldo Scoops Best Striker Independent:
Lukaku Wins Serie A MVP Prize, Ronaldo Scoops Best Striker
Ronaldo scoops Serie A’s Best Striker award The Eagle Online:
Ronaldo scoops Serie A’s Best Striker award
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A Within Nigeria:
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A Republican Nigeria:
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Romelu Lukaku Named Best Overall MVP In 2020-21 Serie A | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info