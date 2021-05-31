Attempt To Eliminate Sowore Will Be Resisted By Nigerians –Gani Adams, Group

... Sahara Reporters - Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland has joined other high profile personalities to condemn the Nigeria police for shooting activist and convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja....



News Credibility Score: 99%