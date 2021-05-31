Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board
News photo TVC News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre. He has also approved the constitution of its 12-member board with immediate effect.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Appoints Omokaro As Pioneer DG Of National Senior Citizens Centre Leadership:
Buhari Appoints Omokaro As Pioneer DG Of National Senior Citizens Centre
Buhari appoints Muhammad as Senior Citizens Centre board chair, Habib is new NEMA DG Daily Post:
Buhari appoints Muhammad as Senior Citizens Centre board chair, Habib is new NEMA DG
Senior Citizens Centre: Buhari approves Emem Omokaro as DG, constitutes board AIT:
Senior Citizens Centre: Buhari approves Emem Omokaro as DG, constitutes board
Buhari establishes centre for Nigeria Premium Times:
Buhari establishes centre for Nigeria's senior citizens, appoints board members
Buhari approves DG for National Senior Citizens Centre, constitutes Board The Eagle Online:
Buhari approves DG for National Senior Citizens Centre, constitutes Board
Buhari Approves Take-Off Of Senior Citizens Centre , Appoints Emem Omokaro As DG [FULL LIST] The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Approves Take-Off Of Senior Citizens Centre , Appoints Emem Omokaro As DG [FULL LIST]
Buhari Approves Dr Emem Omokaro As DG Of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board PUO Reports:
Buhari Approves Dr Emem Omokaro As DG Of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG The News Guru:
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG
FG establishes National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Dr Emem Omokaro as DG TV360 Nigeria:
FG establishes National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Dr Emem Omokaro as DG
Buhari Appoints Emem Omokaro As DG National Senior Citizens Centre The Street Journal:
Buhari Appoints Emem Omokaro As DG National Senior Citizens Centre
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG Prompt News:
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG News Diary Online:
Buhari approves take-off of National Senior Citizens Centre, appoints Omokaro as DG
Buhari approves take-off of Senior Citizens Centre The News:
Buhari approves take-off of Senior Citizens Centre
Buhari Appoints DG And Board Of National Senior Citizens Centre The Will:
Buhari Appoints DG And Board Of National Senior Citizens Centre


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info