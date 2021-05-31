Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Constitution review: Gov. Mohammed pleads for the creation of Katagum state
News photo Prompt News  - Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has pleaded with the House of Representatives’ committee on the Zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution to consider the agitations for the creation of Katagum state, out of the present Bauchi state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

