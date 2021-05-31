Post News
News at a Glance
Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike
Daily Post
- Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot give a sit-at-home order to the people of
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IPOB can’t give issue #SitAtHome order in Rivers – Wike
Channels Television:
IPOB cannot give a sit-at-home order in Rivers State...Rivers State is not part of the Southeast... it is not acceptable... our people are not part of it - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. #PoliticsToday #CTVTweets
Leadership:
11 Die As IPOB Sit-at-home Order Grounds South East
PM News:
Wike: IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
Within Nigeria:
Biafra: Wike reveals why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers
1st for Credible News:
Wike warns IPOB to desist from issuing stay-at-home order in Rivers
More Picks
1
Bishop Ipinmoroti: "God Has Anointed Tinubu As Nigeria's Next President." -
Gboah,
21 hours ago
2
UNIABUJA expels 46 students for misconduct, Resident doctors extend strike ultimatum by two weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
23 hours ago
3
Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Explosion rocks Rivers motor park, scores injured -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
Nigeria is sliding to a failed state and into anarchy - Governor Ishaku -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Danbatta Shares Experience on Regulatory Model for Nigeria’s Digital Inclusion -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
