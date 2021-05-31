Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Arewa Consultative Forum asks northerners to avoid southeast for now
News photo Legit  - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has advised northern indigenes in Nigeria to avoid embarking on any trip to the southeast region of the country for now.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don Nigerian Tribune:
Don't travel to South-East for now, ACF tells Northerners
ACF Cautions Northerners Against Travelling To South East Leadership:
ACF Cautions Northerners Against Travelling To South East
Southeast insecurity: ACF issues travel advisory The Nation:
Southeast insecurity: ACF issues travel advisory
Gulak’s Killing: ACF issues travel advisory to northerners, seeks justice Premium Times:
Gulak’s Killing: ACF issues travel advisory to northerners, seeks justice
‘Nigeria’s South-East a no-go area for now,’ ACF warns Northerners Ripples Nigeria:
‘Nigeria’s South-East a no-go area for now,’ ACF warns Northerners
Don’t Travel To South-East Except When Absolutely Necessary — ACF Advices Northerners The Nigeria Lawyer:
Don’t Travel To South-East Except When Absolutely Necessary — ACF Advices Northerners
Gulak: ACF issues travel advisory to members, warns against further killings of northerners in South East The News Guru:
Gulak: ACF issues travel advisory to members, warns against further killings of northerners in South East
Gulak Naija News:
Gulak's Murder: Avoid Travelling To Southeast, ACF Tells Northerners | Nigeria News
Southeast insecurity: ACF issues travel advisory Republican Nigeria:
Southeast insecurity: ACF issues travel advisory


   More Picks
1 How NDLEA seized over N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Present documents for verification, Customs tell private aircraft owners - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info