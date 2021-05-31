Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate President cautions against revenge over killing of Gulak
News photo Daily Post  - The President of the Nigerian Senate Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has appealed for restraint on the part of those calling for revenge on the gruesome murder of the Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State. Gulak, a former ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak AIT:
Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak
Senate President cautions against revenge over killing of Gulak The Dabigal Blog:
Senate President cautions against revenge over killing of Gulak
Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak PM News:
Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak
Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak The Eagle Online:
Senate President condemns killing of Ahmed Gulak
Gulak: Senate President cautions against revenge -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
Gulak: Senate President cautions against revenge -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info