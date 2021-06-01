Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Contenders For The Most Valuable Players In The Premier League In 2021
Complete Sports  - According to Opta, the transfer fees paid by the club and the 10 most influential players in the Premier League so far this season tell

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 President Buhari approves Dr Emem Omokaro as DG of National Senior Citizens Centre, Constitutes Board - TVC News, 20 hours ago
2 IPOB cannot make an order to say sit at home in Rivers state - Governor Wike - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries - The Cable, 9 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Too cute: Simi, Adekunle Gold share stunning new photos as they mark Deja's first birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
9 42-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 32-year-old woman in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Journalist announces search for a wife after burning 3 pots of food in 2 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
