Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Following Regina Daniels’ decision to tension her fans with beautiful new photos of herself, there have been speculations that the actress might be pregnant. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogFollowing Regina Daniels’ decision to tension her fans with beautiful new photos of herself, there have been speculations that the actress might be pregnant.



News Credibility Score: 90%