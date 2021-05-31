Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mustapha Isa re-elected NGE President
News photo Vanguard News  - The incumbent President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mustapha Isa has been re-elected to oversee the affairs of the guild for the next two years.

12 hours ago
1 How NDLEA seized over N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Present documents for verification, Customs tell private aircraft owners - The Punch, 22 hours ago
