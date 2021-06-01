Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria The Nation - By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin and Toba Adedeji, Osogbo There were protests yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, Lagos, Osun and Edo states over increasing spate of insecurity and maladministration in Nigeria. The protesters included ...



News Credibility Score: 99%