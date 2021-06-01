Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria
News photo The Nation  - By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin and Toba Adedeji, Osogbo   There were protests yesterday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, Lagos, Osun and Edo states over increasing spate of insecurity and maladministration in Nigeria. The protesters included ...

6 hours ago
