Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oduduwa: Yorubas ready to leave Nigeria empty-handed – Pastor Giwa
News photo Daily Post  - Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has warned that nobody can solve the problem of Nigeria unless it breaks up.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed — Pastor Giwa Online Nigeria:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed — Pastor Giwa
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed Republican Nigeria:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa Naija on Point:
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa Newzandar News:
Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria And Form Oduduwa – Pastor Giwa
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed - Pastor Giwa Blows Hot Tori News:
Oduduwa: Yorubas Ready To Leave Nigeria Empty-Handed - Pastor Giwa Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 How NDLEA seized over N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Present documents for verification, Customs tell private aircraft owners - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info