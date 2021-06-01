Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kingsley Moghalu: Yes, I Will Run For The Presidency In 2023
News photo Yes International! Magazine  - JUNE 1, 2021 PRESS RELEASE: 2023: I Will Run Because We the People Matter Statement by Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu What is the value of a Nigerian life? We live daily today in the shadow of terrorists. Our economy is collapsing.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

