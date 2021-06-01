Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 203 infections in six states — but over 2,000 recoveries
News photo The Cable  - Nigeria on Monday recorded 203 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Here are five updates about the pandemic this Tuesday. Advertisement Japan to start COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces  Japan says it will start

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC records 28 deaths, 203 additional infections The Guardian:
COVID-19: NCDC records 28 deaths, 203 additional infections
Nigeria records 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518
COVID-19: Shock as NCDC records 28 deaths in one day The Herald:
COVID-19: Shock as NCDC records 28 deaths in one day
COVID-19: NCDC records 28 deaths, 203 additional infections News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC records 28 deaths, 203 additional infections
COVID-19: NCDC Records 28 Deaths, 203 Additional Infections The Nigeria Lawyer:
COVID-19: NCDC Records 28 Deaths, 203 Additional Infections
Nigeria records 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518 Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria records 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518
Nigeria registers 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518 Within Nigeria:
Nigeria registers 203 new COVID-19 infections, total now 166,518
COVID-19 rate spikes as Nigeria records 28 deaths, 203 new infections Global Upfront:
COVID-19 rate spikes as Nigeria records 28 deaths, 203 new infections


   More Picks
1 How NDLEA seized over N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Present documents for verification, Customs tell private aircraft owners - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info