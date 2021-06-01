Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kingsley Moghalu Declares To Run For President In 2023, Unveils SWAG Agenda
News photo The Genius Media  - BREAKING: Kingsley Moghalu Declares To Run For President In 2023, Unveils SWAG Agenda—Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a Nigerian political economist, lawyer, former United Nations official, and politician, Kingsley Moghalu has ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency, unfolds 4-point agenda Ripples Nigeria:
Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency, unfolds 4-point agenda
2023: Moghalu declares for president, unveils ‘SWAG Agenda’ Daily Nigerian:
2023: Moghalu declares for president, unveils ‘SWAG Agenda’
Kingsley Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency (See 4-point agenda) Lailas News:
Kingsley Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency (See 4-point agenda)
2023: Moghalu Declares Presidential Bid, Unveils Four-point Agenda News Break:
2023: Moghalu Declares Presidential Bid, Unveils Four-point Agenda
2023: Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda Edujandon:
2023: Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda
Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda Gist 36:
Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda
Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda Republican Nigeria:
Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda
2023: Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda Tori News:
2023: Kingsley Moghalu Declares For President, Unveils SWAG Agenda


   More Picks
1 How NDLEA seized over N90bn drugs, arrested 2,175 suspects in four months – Marwa - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Chelsea's fans celebrate club's UCL win in church during thanksgiving service, their video goes viral - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Mother of 6 dumps husband of 20 years to marry the 'Holy Spirit,' goes to Uganda for honeymoon (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 Suspected herdsmen attack Ado LGA in Benue, kill over 30 Igbo speaking indigenes [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Singer, Chike's causes a stir on Twitter as he shares wet swim trunk photo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Biafra: Sit-at-Home order witnesses partial compliance in parts of Rivers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Biafra: Why IPOB cannot give sit-at-home order in Rivers – Gov Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Gulak’s death is a clear case of Political Assassination – Hope Uzodinma - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 Protests rock Lagos, Abuja, Osun, Edo over insecurity, bad governance in Nigeria - The Nation, 6 hours ago
10 Present documents for verification, Customs tell private aircraft owners - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info