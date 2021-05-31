Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria should use traditional method to fight insecurity – Gani Adams
Daily Post  - Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams on Monday urged the leadership of Nigeria to fight insecurity with traditional method. He gave the counsel on Monday at the 2021 Odun Aje (Wealth) Festival at Orile Agege in Lagos. The leader of the O’odua ...

